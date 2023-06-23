Expansion of the refugee shelter on Kanaaldijk

The refugee shelter at Kanaaldijk-Zuid will be expanded. There will be a place for 150 more people. This is what the Eindhoven city council has written to the city council.

There are at present 96 people in the reception center but the location will be expanded to include 250 reception places. The additional places may remain there for a maximum of five years. The municipality also appreciated them for involving the local residents, entrepreneurs, and elementary school ‘t Karregat. It is indeed ‘heartwarming’.

In the decision-making process, the municipality, therefore, wants the relations between the shelter and the neighborhood to remain good. Therefore, discussions were held with the entrepreneurs’ association De Kade and neighborhood associations Irisbuurt and Cingelshouck. Themes such as livability, play opportunities for children, and a green environment were discussed.

1000 reception places

With the expansion of the Kanaaldijk-Zuid location, Eindhoven is taking the first step in realizing the more than 1,000 reception places that the city of Eindhoven must create. The final decision on the expansion of the location will be made by the board at the end of September. When the 150 extra reception places will be realized is still unknown.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali sengupta.