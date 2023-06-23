Police seek assault victim at Eindhoven station

Police are looking for a boy who was severely beaten at Eindhoven station Wednesday night. The boy was beaten and kicked by several people. He was also hit with a chain lock.

The assault happened on the north side of the station. Besides the boy, a woman was also attacked by the group of perpetrators. She became a victim but narrowly avoided a blow from the chain lock.

Police detained several suspects after the incident; one of them had the chain lock on her. The woman subsequently filed a police report. But the police could not yet find the other victim-the boy-. Police are urging him to come forward. In addition, police are still looking for other witnesses to the violence.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.