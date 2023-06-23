PSV’s third jersey tribute to Brainport

PSV has presented the third jersey for season 2023/24. The shirt pays tribute to the region’s high-tech industry.

PSV presents the third jersey at a time when many of the clubs’ supporters are mostly waiting for an incoming transfer. However, they will have to be patient for that for a bit longer.

The dark blue shirt is printed with a computer chip pattern, referring to the high-tech companies in the region. “We are developing the world of tomorrow,” the slick video, in which winger Johan Bakayoko plays the lead role, reads. “How we drive, how we communicate, how we heal, and how we play soccer.”

Incidentally, images have also been leaked of the likely home jersey, which appears to be all red next season. Reactions on social media about the third shirt are mixed. The fact that the club logo on the chest of the shirt is not in the original colors does not sit well with a lot of social media users.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.