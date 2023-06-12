Advertisement leaflets only with sticker

Only households with a ‘YES’ sticker on their letterbox still receive unaddressed mail. A blessing for many residents, but a disaster for lonely Eindhoven residents. At least that is what Forum for Democracy argues. For this vulnerable group, printed advertising is a welcome distraction, but according to the party, the threshold is too high to obtain such a sticker.

That is why councillor Nicolas Knoester has asked the council to make the stickers easily available for the lonely senior citizens.

The last time advertising leaflets were distributed in May, they included a ‘YES sticker’. Eindhoven residents who accidentally threw away the sticker are forced to apply for a new one at the web shop of waste company CURE.

And that is a problem, claims FvD. In Knoester’s view, it is too difficult for certain target groups, such as the elderly, to order a sticker online. Moreover, an environmental pass is required to place an order.

Make it easily accessible

He wants to know whether the municipal executive shares this view. Finally, Knoester wants to know whether the city council is also willing to make the sticker available to Eindhoven residents in alternative ways, for example by offering the possibility of collecting it in the neighbourhoods

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan