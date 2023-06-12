A pause on Brainport region’s growth?

Perhaps the Brainport region’s economic growth should be put on hold, GroenLinks argues in a manifesto. That thought does not resonate in The Hague.

GroenLinks expressed its concern about the economic growth in the region and the problems this brings via a manifesto. Incidentally, the SP and the PvdD also expressed similar concerns during the Provincial Council elections. These concerns are not shared in The Hague as yet.

This is evident from a letter to the House of Representatives from Minister Adriaansens of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. According to Adriaansens, it is vital that the high-tech sector in the Netherlands continues to grow rapidly in the coming years. The Brainport region plays an important role in this, according to the minister.

Investments

Eindhoven and its surroundings are responsible for about half the number of patent applications from the Netherlands, and, with €3 billion in investments, the region invests more in research than Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht combined.

In doing so, the region’s economic success also positively affects other high-tech regions such as Twente and Delft, Minister Adriaansens observes. Moreover, the fact that other regions are also doing well is good for the Netherlands, The Hague believes.

International

Adriaansens also sees that international relations are changing, with the United States on the one hand and China on the other increasingly opposing each other. It is, therefore, increasingly important for the EU to be able to steer its own course.

Social problems need to be addressed

In this respect, certainly, chip machine makers and chip makers, such as ASML and NXP, are of increasing importance to the Netherlands. However, the minister does see that much is needed to make this possible. After all, the Brainport region is increasingly struggling with social problems. A good business climate – including sufficient affordable housing and good accessibility – is therefore important, the minister said.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan