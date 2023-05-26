Many Transavia flights cancelled

Airline company Transavia has cancelled 100 flights that would depart or land at Eindhoven Airport in July and August.

It was announced earlier that Transavia was forced to cancel many flights from Eindhoven. The airline has a shortage of aircraft. Ordered aircraft are delivered later and aircraft parts also have a long waiting time so the broken aircraft cannot be repaired.

KLM’s subsidiary wants to keep extra planes in reserve during those summer months, the low-cost carrier announced Thursday.

Southern Europe

These are mostly flights to Spanish cities but the list also includes many other Southern European locations. In total, Transavia is cancelling 210 flights to and from Schiphol and Eindhoven Airport in July and August.

For a complete overview of the cancelled flights in July and August, click here

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.