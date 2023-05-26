New stricter rules by Water board Dommel

Water board De Dommel is going to tighten the rules for small-scale groundwater pumping. This is to combat the declining groundwater level.

Small-scale groundwater use was not reported previously. Anyone who wants to water their garden, irrigate crops, or pump drinking water for livestock could use a small source for this purpose. It just has to be registered from now on.

Due to the long periods without rain in the summer, there is more drought in the region and the groundwater level is falling. Therefore, the water board – despite the fact that there has been a lot of precipitation in recent months – is taking measures.

Users can register the small water source for free via the water board’s website until the summer of 2024. This is what the De Dommel Water Board has announced.

Permission

People who want to drill a new well must apply for a permit. It is not certain that this application will be granted. Because of the drying up, the water board is reluctant to issue permits. This is informed by the De Dommel water board.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.