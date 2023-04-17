PSV narrowly beats FC Volendam

PSV won 2-3 on Sunday afternoon from FC Volendam. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side struggled against the relegation candidate, but managed to take home the three points.

It was a world of difference from the first encounter at the end of August in 2022. Back then, PSV recorded the biggest win of the season (7-1). Now things went a lot less smoothly against former PSV player Wim Jonk’s team.

The Eindhoven club took the lead after half an hour of play. Midfielder Guus Til gave striker Luuk de Jong an unmissable chance: 0-1. Just before half-time, the same Til was involved in the second goal. With a volley, the midfielder scored the 0-2.

Tension in the game

About ten minutes after half-time, the home team brought the tension back into the game. Volendam central defender Xavier Mbuyamba headed in the tying goal. A few minutes later, PSV struck again. Til headed in the 1-3, but Van Nistelrooij’s team could not sit back. Forward Daryl van Mieghem brought FC Volendam back into the game minutes later. After that, both teams still had chances, but no more goals were scored.

