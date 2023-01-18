New bike path on Emmasingel already crumbling

The newly constructed bike path on Emmasingel, near Admirant, is already broken. The municipality needs to have the asphalt, which is crumbling over a few metres in length, repaired.

According to the municipality, the broken edge was caused by work done by a contractor. What exactly went wrong is not clear. The municipality informs that the path will be repaired.

Just recently, the renovated Emmasingel and Mathildelaan was opened after months of refurbishment.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob