Police busted two large cannabis farms around Eindhoven

Police on Tuesday rolled up two large hemp nurseries in Veldhoven and Best. In total more than two thousand plants were found.

The plantation in Best was found in an office building on De Dintel, north of the Batadorp junction. It was said to contain 500 to 700 plants.

The find in Veldhoven was more extensive. In a barn there were three lofts neatly hammered away. In two lofts cannabis plants were grown, one loft was used for making cuttings. In total, there were about 1,600 plants in the lofts.

Whether any people were arrested in the police actions is not known.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob