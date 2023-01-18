Thyroid cancer more common in Eindhoven, says ‘cancer atlas’

In Eindhoven, thyroid cancer is on average much more common than in other Dutch cities, according to a new atlas from the Intergraal Kanker Centrum (integral cancer centre) Netherlands.

The website shows which forms of cancer occur how often per zip code area, compared to the national average. The figures are based on data collected on between 2011 and 2020.

The website shows that thyroid cancer in northern Einhoven is 42 per cent more common than the national average. That is the largest deviation for that form of cancer in the Netherlands.

Head and neck cancer is also relatively common in Eindhoven, but in the city centre. The cancer form is 28 per cent more common than average. For head and neck cancer, by the way, this is true of more large cities in the country.

Lung cancer

Lung cancer is between 13 and 18 per cent more common in Eindhoven than the national average. That percentage is still low compared to other cities in Noord Brabant: in Tilburg-Zuid and Roosendaal, lung cancer is 72 and 82 per cent more common, respectively, than the national average.

Peripheral municipalities

In addition, when it comes to lung cancer, there is a clear distinction between Eindhoven and peripheral municipalities. Whereas lung cancer is more common in Eindhoven, in peripheral municipalities the scores are better.

In Son en Breugel, Nuenen and Waalre, lung cancer is between 10 and 15 per cent less common, and in Geldrop-Mierlo and Veldhoven, too, lung cancer is between 5 and 10 per cent less common than average.

