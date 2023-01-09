Christmas thrift store donates to charity

At the Christmas second-hand shop in Winkelcentrum Woensel XL, nearly 50,000 euros worth of items have been sold recently. All proceeds go to charity.

The organisation behind the store, Lekker Belangrijk, donates the amount to three cancer charities. De Eik (the Eindhoven drop-in centre for people with cancer), Alpe d’HuZes and the Longfonds will all benefit.

Donations

Second-hand items were sold in the pop-up store at the end of last year. Also, people came along who donated spontaneously to the initiative. In November and December, seventy volunteers worked for the shop.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn