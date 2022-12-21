Three armed men commit robbery at Nuenen residence

Three armed men entered a residence on Achterste Akker in Nuenen on Tuesday night. They threatened the resident with a firearm.

The robbers forced the resident and another man into the residence when they arrived home, police reported. They took items and then fled.

The victims also fled and alerted police. No one was injured. It is not yet known what the loot was.

Investigation

Officers searched the area for the perpetrators and wore bulletproof vests, reports a 911 correspondent. Police are investigating in the backyard of the house. There they are searching for footprints in the sand. A police dog was also deployed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob