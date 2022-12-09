Stedelijk College students plant progeny of Anne Frank tree

Students at Eindhoven’s Stedelijk College have planted a descendant of the famous Anne Frank tree in the school’s front yard. The original white horse chestnut was the only natural feature Anne Frank could see from the Secret Annex.

In 2010, the original tree fell down due to hard winds. A side branch sprouted from the remaining stump on which the new “Anne Frank trees” has been growing since 2017. So now the Stedelijk College, together with students, is planting the progeny of the original plant.

Tree as a symbol

According to Stedelijk College, the tree should symbolize the school’s core values. These include tolerance, respect, and safety. In addition, the goal is also to connect students with the story of Anne Frank in World War II. The tree will also play a role in education, during subjects such as history and biology.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.