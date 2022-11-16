Transport company for poor and disabled elderly celebrates 35th anniversary

Transport company De Witte Raaf can blow out 35 candles this month. To celebrate, they are organising a festive get-together. “With our volunteer work, we prevent a group of people from slipping into loneliness”.

De Witte Raaf was set up to transport underprivileged elderly and disabled Eindhoven residents. The transport company brings people who, for example, can no longer drive themselves from door-to-door within the municipality.

After 35 years, it has more than 1,250 members and 70 volunteers. And that is much appreciated. Volunteer Thea Looijmans: “Since my retirement, I have been a co-driver on the buses. I help people get on and off and on the way I have a chat with the passengers. I think it is fair to say that with our volunteer work we prevent a group of people from slipping into loneliness and the enjoyment of life would be less if we were not there. Members sometimes visibly brighten up because they can get back on the road with us”.

Ann Hovestreijdt is 96 and regularly uses De Witte Raaf. “I needed to be examined again for my driver’s license, but I thought it wiser not to renew my license. I now use the services of De Witte Raaf three times a week. This allows me to go to friends, the hairdresser or pedicurist without the help of others. Without De Witte Raaf, I wouldn’t get anywhere.”

The anniversary celebration is scheduled for 23 November.

