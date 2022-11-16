Action plan residents for new clock lighting Gerarduskerk successful

Residents of the Gerardus neighbourhood have raised over €3,500 with a crowdfunding campaign for new clock lighting for the church in the neighbourhood. With this extra amount, the job can be done.

In addition to work on the roof, new lighting will be installed. The old lamps will be replaced with LED lighting.

The replacement of the lights would cost a total of about €9,000, but the parish council says it will cover the remaining costs. Initially, the lights could not be replaced until 2027, during the restoration of the church tower. But the campaign means it can be done now.

Work on the roof will begin this month. Then the dials and hands will be removed for a few weeks for the renovation. Then the lights will be replaced.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob