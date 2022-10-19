New winter festival in Eindhoven Beursgebouw

The Beursgebouw will be the setting for a new winter festival in the city at the end of this year. The venue will be enveloped in winter atmospheres for two weeks. Several artists are also booked.

Among others, Flemming, Tino Martin, Joel Borelli and Martijn Fischer will take the stage. Borelli is an Eindhoven-based singer and pianist. He performed at many festivals this year. Flemming performs Dutch-language pop, Martijn Fischer sings songs by Andre Hazes. In addition to the musical programming, there is a variety of food and drink tents.

The Eindhoven Winter Festival starts just before Christmas, on 23 December, and lasts through 8 January. It is organised by First Vision and Ivent Friends.

For more information : Eindhoven Winter Festival

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob