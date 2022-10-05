Marcel Oosterveer is new Mayor of Waalre

Marcel Oosterveer has been nominated as the new Mayor of Waalre. This was announced on Tuesday evening during a city council meeting. Oosterveer was Alderman in Eindhoven for many years.

Oosterveer was an entrepreneur and was active as a politician for many years as a member of the Provincial Council of Brabant and as a city councilor in Eindhoven. In addition, he also held the role of VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) parliamentary party chairman. He then became Alderman of finance in Eindhoven. In that role, he was an important chain in getting the city’s finances in order after years of deficits. During the last period of his Aldermanhip, he was struck down by an eye disease. That led to him becoming largely blind. Despite that setback, he picked up where he left off as an administrator. He spoke candidly about his disability.

Profile sketch

The search for the new Mayor began in April. A profile was drawn up, which included the opinions of Waalre residents. Through a survey, which was completed by some 600 residents of Waalre, residents expressed their desire for an enthusiastic administrator with guts. One who looks outward, is not afraid to make changes and has vision for the future. A preference was also expressed for a female Mayor. In the end, eighteen people applied for the Mayoralty of the village, including five women.

Governance crisis

Oosterveer succeeds Jan Boelhouwer, who has been acting Mayor for the past several years. Boelhouwer succeeded Jan Brenninkmeijer, who quit prematurely as Mayor due to a deep governance crisis in Waalre. During his tenure, Boelhouwer was also tasked with bringing order to the city.

New administration

Three new Aldermen started in July, after a long formation. Together with Oosterveer, they will soon form the new college. The city council must give substance ot the agreements in the new administrative agreement of GroenLinks (green left party), D66 (democrats), PvdA (labour party), VVD and CDA (christian democrats).

The city council has now declared itself in favour of Oosterveer’s arrival. Now the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations still has to give his approval, but that is usually a formality. The new Mayor will be sworn in for a six-year term.

Source: Studio040

