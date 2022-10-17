A visual poetry in the Albert van Abbehuis

A mesmerizing program involving poetry, music, dance, and art took place in the Albert van Abbehuis on Sunday afternoon. The program titled ‘A stroll-through past, present, and beyond’ was a breathtaking blend of poetry, dance, and music.

Presented by the Dutch poet and performance artist Carola Eijsenring (Burning Blood group), it took the present audience on a journey through her soul-stirring poems on identity, history, and the past. It was a beautiful amalgamation of poetry with dance and music where the audience was the traveler on a journey.

The Kathak dancer (An Indian classical dance form) Aboli Dhayarkar acted out the beautiful rendering of Carola’s poems through her rhythmic dance and distinctive expressions. The story developed through Carola’s poems, founding grace in Aboli’s confident footwork and passionate tempo, creating a marvelous fusion between East and West. Erik Deckert on Didgeridoo, OwlinThecity on Hang pan, and Ali Becan on cello supported them masterfully, thereby creating a melodious environment. Jan Radersma’s paintings added to the charming setting and storytelling. The graphics of this show and the designing of the space organization along with the letters from the poems was designed by Deniz Tuzcuoglu.

The audience enjoyed thoroughly the ‘stroll’ through the past, present, and beyond where the boundaries between poetry, dance, and music blurred to create an aesthetic fruit of fusion. The program was presented in both Dutch and English language.

A report by Chaitali Sengupta