Eindhoven expands locations for public charging stations

The usage of electric cars is growing in the city. More and more Eindhoven residents are driving electric cars but not all of them have a charging station next to their driveway. To make car charging easier, the municipality of Eindhoven wants to place more public charging stations.

The municipality has published an online map showing the possible locations for new charging stations. It is now also possible for residents to respond to this. They can also add locations for charging stations themselves.

The number of electric cars in Eindhoven is now 1.5%, but that is not as high as the 8% the municipality had envisioned, according to earlier research by Studio040.

Responding to the charging station map is possible until Oct. 26. After that, the municipality will assess whether certain locations will be adjusted based on the responses. Then the map will be finalized and published.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.