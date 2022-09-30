Message of hope at station alerts travellers about loneliness

Starting from Thursday, we can see a light message of hope at Eindhoven Central Station. Children from the IMC Weekend School Foundation have created the message in celebration of the Week Against Loneliness.

During the week starting from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, projections can be seen on the walls of various stations around the country. Eindhoven Centraal is one of them.

All students from the 55 locations of IMC Weekend School have been asked to create a message. In this way, the students want to throw light on everyone who deserves to be supported in the coming week. Artists Machteld Aardse and Femke Kempkes have made messages that will be displayed on the walls of the station halls.

The kickoff is in Eindhoven. The children who made messages will be present in the station hall, together with the representatives of IMC Weekend School, NS, and the Ministry of Public Health.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.