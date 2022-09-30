Summa College starts own career café

Next Thursday, Summa College organizes a career café in the Eindhoven cinema Lab-1. Job seekers and graduates of the mbo institution will get help here in finding a job.

It is the first time Summa College is doing this. In Lab-1 companies, workers and students will come together. There is room for about five hundred people. The event is mainly aimed at low-skilled job seekers and MBO graduates.

According to Summa College, they are not only training students but also acting as a mediator. Among other things, a career counselor will be present during the event, but visitors can also get help making a resume or portrait photo. There will also be workshops, information desks, and 100 companies and institutions in the field of work and income.

Nationwide problem

Across the country, there is a shortage of staff. Some of the companies in the Eindhoven region are at a loss because vacancies are not being filled.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.