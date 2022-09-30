Eindhoven sets aside millions to help residents and associations

The city of Eindhoven is setting aside millions of extra euros to help residents, small business owners, and associations that are hard-pressed by rising energy prices. This is evident from the city’s new budget.

Maes van Lanschot, Alderman Finance symbolically handed over the suitcase to the city council on Thursday afternoon, containing all the figures on the municipal household budget. What stands out is a positive financial picture. The city has enough surplus, partly due to extra money from The Hague.

Energy poverty

But as positive as the picture is at City Hall, the financial picture at home is problematic for many Eindhoven residents. Due to rising energy prices and inflation, more and more people are finding it hard to make ends meet. That is the reason why the city council is to release almost two million euros extra for this group, on top of the national support packages.

There will also be a relief for sports clubs and community centers that rent a building from the municipality. For these associations, the rent will be reduced because they too are struggling with rising prices. In total, this involves a support measure of one million euros.

Fund for home insulation

There will also be a fund of three million euros to help homeowners and small business owners make their homes or business premises more sustainable. This money will be freed up by raising the sewer levy, among other things. Earlier, the mayor and aldermen decided to invest seven million euros in so-called job buses. Vans will visit 14,000 addresses. Residents will then receive help in insulating their homes. The money available for this comes from The Hague.

Investments

The municipality is also investing in improving student transportation and the Eindhoven Airport livability fund, intended to reduce troubles for local residents. Furthermore, the city council is freeing up seven tons for the local cultural sector, which is struggling with tight budgets, the aftermath of the corona, and inflation. The plan to spend this money is not clear.

The municipality is depending on a budget of nearly €1.1 billion. The city has currently created a reserve pot of €110 million, for unforeseen situations. Van Lanschot wants to save additional money in the coming years, to make several facilities in a growing city affordable in the future.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.