GGD gives first thousand rounds of repeat COVID shots in Eindhoven

In Eindhoven, 2500 people came for a corona jab in the first two days of the new round of vaccinations. This is reported by the regional GGD.

Starting this past Monday, the elderly, healthcare staff and residents with poor health were able to receive a repeat shot at the injection site on the Fellenoord. Since then, thousands of people have been granted these shots.

The GGD cannot yet say whether there will be a lot of interest in the repeat injection. The health service expects the number of corona infections to rise as the weather gets colder.

The region has two injection locations. A second corona test location has been set up at Antoon Coolenlaan in Eindhoven. Residents of Helmond can also receive a vaccination

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez