Trains between Eindhoven and Boxtel running again

Trains to Boxtel from Eindhoven Central Station are back in operation. Work had been carried out on the route since 9 August.

The work caused the necessary delay. Trains have to pass through Boxtel if they want to go to Den Bosch.

On the busy route, some 75 to 100 buses were used daily to transport passengers by road to their destinations.

This sometimes resulted in queues, according to the NS. This happened particularly on Saturdays when large groups of ‘day trippers’ arrived at a station at the same time.

More delays

The fact that the work is over does not mean that there will not be considerable delays on the railways in the time ahead. The trade unions are at loggerheads with the NS. Among other things, the FNV wants a substantial pay rise for NS staff, the introduction of a minimum wage of 14 euros per hour and a one-off payment of 600 euros gross based on a full-time employment contract.

Inflation

Despite huge inflation and skyrocketing energy prices, NS sees no reason to agree to the union’s demands, forcing the unions to strike. The first round of strikes will take place in the west of the country on Friday, so anyone travelling in that direction can expect to be delayed.

There will also be strikes in other parts of the country. Next Monday it will be the turn of the northwest, on Tuesday there will be a strike in the middle of the country and on Wednesday there will be a strike in the east and south, including Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040