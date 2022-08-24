A2 and N2 near Eindhoven reopened, complete with new tunnel box

The final work on the Randweg (ring road) A2/N2 near Eindhoven was completed on Sunday. For a month, work was carried out on a new tunnel box, which connects the industrial estates in the north and west of the city with each other and with the A58 freeway.

Since early Monday morning all lanes are open again, Omroep Brabant writes.

The job of building the tunnel began on 28 July. Road users had to reckon with considerable traffic disruption and delays of up to an hour between the Batadorp and Leenderheide interchanges, but the inconvenience was ultimately not too bad.

The tunnel will make Eindhoven Airport Eindhoven, Brainport Industries Campus (BIC), Westfields and Flight Forum on the west side and the Goederen Distributie Centrum (goods distribrution centre, GDC) in Acht more accessible. Truck traffic from the GDC will also have a direct connection to the A58.

Tunnel trough of millions of kilos

Two hundred people worked day and night to install the tunnel box weighing millions of kilograms under the A2 freeway and the N2 Randweg.

“The biggest risks in such a project are already behind us. They are mainly about what kind of soil you find and what the groundwater level is. Now it’s really in the final phase”, Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers of the Municipality of Eindhoven told us last week when he had a look at the project.

In use next summer

Traffic cannot yet drive through the new tunnel. This is because it still needs to be finished and access roads need to be made. It is expected that the tunnel will be put into use next summer.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob