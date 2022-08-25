PSV deeply disappointed after the debacle against Rangers FC

The match against Rangers FC was a big downer for PSV. For the fourth year in a row, the Champions League was not reached. A blunder by André Ramalho disappointed the people of Eindhoven.

A mistake by Ruud van Nistelrooij’s goalkeeper in Scotland and a week later by his central defender ensure that the brand new head coach does not reach the million-dollar ball.

“The details make the difference in these kinds of matches. It was obvious that the tension was on. It was close in two games. In the end, own mistakes are the deciding factor. We have not been the lesser club in two games.”

The trainer emphasized that he does not personally attack players on this. But the fact that PSV failed again hit hard. “ A turning point in the match was the substitution of Luuk de Jong at half time. “I have a muscle injury,” said the striker afterwards. “I agree with the trainer. The matches are decided on details. We should have scored at least one goal ourselves. It is a hard conclusion that we are not good enough yet.”

Although details determine the decision, the defeat was mostly unnecessary according to Van Nistelrooij. “We have not been the weaker team in two games. That just makes it more painful.” However, the trainer also looked a bit ahead. “We are a team under construction. It doesn’t stop here. We continue in the Europa League, cup and competition. We will have to make steps as a team towards the Champions League. It is a hard conclusion that we are not good enough yet.

