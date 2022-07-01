Three parked cars in flames, police investigate arson

Three parked cars in the Anthon Kerssemakersstraat in Nuenen went up in flames on Thursday night. This happened around two o’clock. The destroyed cars have been towed away and will later be investigated for traces by the police.

The fire department was quick to arrive at the fire and had the fire under control in a short time. A resident from the street had already started to extinguish the fire with buckets of water.

According to a 112-correspondent, a local resident would have seen that someone with a jerry can walk by the cars and start the fire. Officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to apprehend anyone.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

