Farmers protest in Valkenswaard square

Farmers protested Thursday evening in the heart of Valkenswaard. The market square near the town hall was full of tractors.

Farmers had come to the council meeting with about thirty tractors. The swearing-in ceremony of the mayor and aldermen took place in the town hall.

With this action, farmers draw attention to the consequences of the new nitrogen rules. According to the cabinet, farmers emit too much nitrogen, which has harmful consequences for people and nature. The livestock in the country must therefore be much smaller. Many farmers are strongly opposing the plan.

Earlier, the action was already taken in the region on the A2 and A67 motorways and near Eindhoven Airport.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.