The Creators of the Future show off at the Crafted Festival

On Thursday evening, 2000 MBO students from Summa College show their skills during the Crafted Festival in the Klokgebouw on Strijp-S

Crafted is the festival of creativity and craftsmanship, where students from the creative courses of Summa College proudly show what they have to offer.

Creativity

‘Meet the makers of the future’ is the theme for 2022. “It is a great place to show the creativity and craftsmanship of our students and a graduation show,” says Rianne Coppelmans of Creatief Vakmanschap.

Masterclass

Swedish fashion designer Stina Randestad gave a masterclass to students of Summa Fashion as part of Crafted. Randestad is an emerging fashion talent in sustainable fashion. Her ‘furry dress’ was featured in Beyoncé’s video ‘Black is King’. Various fashion shows are accompanied by musicians from Metal Factory and Rock City. They make music for chocolate works by graduated pastry chefs and boulangiers.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik