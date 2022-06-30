TU/e innovation space wins European Triple E award

TU/e innovation Space won the European Triple E award in the category ‘Innovation and Collaboration Space of the Year’. What a recognition for the combined efforts of many!

TU/e innovation Space

TU/e innovation Space is Eindhoven University of Technology’s learning hub for educational

innovation, the centre of expertise for Challenge-Based Learning and student

entrepreneurship, and an open community where students, researchers, industry, and

societal organizations collaborate on real-world challenges, in the fields of sustainable

energy, healthcare, agri-food and tech and many others.

The Triple E Awards

The Triple E Awards are a global recognition of efforts toward the quest for

entrepreneurship and engagement in higher education. It is the first award to focus

specifically on the different dimensions of the mission of universities, aiming to promote

change and highlight the role of these institutions in the community. Implemented

regionally, the Triple E Awards aim to foster change in universities and emphasize their

role in their communities and ecosystems.

In the finale during the ACEEU Stakeholders Forum in Florence, innovation Space pitched its innovative practice with four other nominees.

Isabelle Reyman and Marta Comellas Aragones were present at the forum in Florence to receive the award. Together they gush, “We are very proud to be the winner of the Triple E Awards for the Innovation and Collaboration Space of the year category. We met many innovative and inspiring people, and we learned about many community engagement initiatives with students, being new ways to act upon the third mission of the university. We are looking forward to using all the learnings acquired during the conference, to make innovation Space and TU/e, together with our great team, even more engaged!”

Source: TU/e Innovation space