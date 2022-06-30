Brainport Eindhoven’s New Horizon event at the Evoluon

Sun, student teams, refreshments, entertainment, and a high-profile network together made the first summer edition of the Brainport’s New year gathering, New Horizon, a success. No doubt, the music created an energetic festive vibe.

The gala started with a warm welcome by the chairman of the Brainport Foundation, John Jorritsma, followed by an inspiring speech by futurologist and founder of the Next Nature Foundation, Koert van Mensvoort. On Tuesday, hundreds of visitors raised their glasses to a promising future on the terrace at the pond of the iconic Evoluon.

After a brief welcome note, John Jorritsma reflected on the recent investments by the government. He especially shed light on initiatives that relieve the pressure on the regional housing market and the road network.

Thinking about a new horizon

Koert van Mensvoort began, “In the next ten minutes, I want to take you to a new horizon,”. He highlighted futuristic thinking and how technology such as 3-D printing and solar-powered automotives would interlace our future.

“We need a melting pot”-Mensvoort

Mensvoort emphasised the importance of collectively building the future. The contribution of the practically and theoretically educated, young and old, with every possible background. He also reinforced the significant role of the Evoluon in the growth story.

Indeed, the event put Evoluon in the thick of things after a long time. Future next has fresh plans for the iconic venue. As a result, this September, an exhibition called Retro Future, which focuses on timeless questions of the future, will open to the public.

For Eindhoven News : Beena Arunraj