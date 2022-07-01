National Championship para-athletics in Eindhoven again

It is the second time that the National Championship para-athletics takes place in Eindhoven. Last year the tournament was held in Eindhoven for the first time.

Actually, the first edition was planned for Eindhoven in 2020. “That didn’t happen due to corona,” says chairperson of the organizing committee Anne-Marijke Voets. “As we had a contract to organize two editions, we placed everything one year.”

Moreover, in the second Eindhoven edition of the athletics tournament, the Paralympians are also present. “Last year they were missing. We had moved the tournament to the autumn. As a result, we had to follow almost no corona rules. But around that time the Paralympics had just finished. Those who participated in those were therefore not present,” explains Voets.

Level

Voets expects that the level will also rise due to the presence of the Paralympians. The number of participants is larger than last year. “Sixty-five participants will make their appearance, compared to 54 last year. As a result, we also expect more exciting competitions.”

Another favorable side effect is the weather. It will be 24 degrees on Saturday, good news for a certain category of athletes, says Voets. “There are, in fact, participants who suffer from spasms. In cold weather, people are more likely to suffer from their spasms, because of the heat it will be less.”

Temperature

Finally, for the athletics association, the tournament is a great opportunity to showcase their best. “It is a great opportunity because we can show that there is room here for everyone to practice their sport. In doing so, we also have the chance to make our own athletes known,” said Voets.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.