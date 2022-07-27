Police use taser to incapacitate woman in Woensel park

In the Henri Dunantpark in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon, police officers incapacitated a woman with a taser. She was taken to the hospital injured.

The woman caused a lot of commotion in the park. She had swum to an island in the large pond and did not want to leave it. Directions from the police were not followed.

Additional officers were called in. The Fire Department was also on the scene with several cars, a special rescue team and divers. An ambulance was on standby.

One police officer managed to persuade the woman to come the shore and started talking to her. The woman remained defiant and was eventually knocked out by officers using a taser. She also allegedly carried a knife in her pocket.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob