Checks: Drug lab and hemp farm found

During checks carried out by the municipality and the police, among others, a synthetic drugs lab and a hemp nursery were found early this month. A total of 49 premises were checked. The check focused on sheds and garages.

These were premises in Tongelre, Strijp and Oud-Woensel. It concerned 18 industrial sheds, 25 garages and 6 houses. The municipality wants to prevent misuse in the form of illegal goods or drugs with the check.

Drugs and prostitution

The results of the inspection are diverse, according to the so-called BITE-team (Eindhoven administrative intervention team). A production site for synthetic drugs was discovered in a shed, which is not the first time at this address. BITE found a similar production site before. Hemp-related goods were found in three other garages.

In the premises searched, according to the investigation team, signs of illegal prostitution were found and a person suspected of housebreaking was arrested. Violations of the zoning plan were also found, such as living in caravans.

The municipality will start an enforcement procedure for all premises where violations have been observed.

