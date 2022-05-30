Smoke pollution from fire leads to partial closure of a recycling company in Ekkersrijt

On Sunday afternoon, a part of the Ekkersrijt business park in Son was closed, due to smoke pollution caused by a fire at Remondis Recycling.

It happened in the early hours of the afternoon when some construction and demolition waste caught fire. The flames were extinguished by half-past five. However, the police stopped traffic in some parts of Ekkersrijt for a few hours to avoid the spread of toxic substances.

The fire was controlled by two extinguishers and an aerial platform. Apart from smoke pollution, there was also the burnt smell of fire present in parts of the industrial estate till the early hours of the evening.

The spokesman of Remondis Recycling assured that no toxic substances were spread due to the fire and that the police are investigating the cause of the mishap. He further stated that the fire could have been due to heating or due to the presence of inflammable material in the pile.

A fire brigade spokesman said that though the fire was brought under control at around quarter to one in the afternoon, it would be long before everything gets completely extinguished. It was reported that the waste would be extinguished around half-past five.

The fire service tweeted that they took the pile apart with excavators and then extinguished the burning remains. They also monitored the smoke level in the area. Measures were taken at a nearby fishpond, the industrial estate and the residential area on the other side of the A50 motorway.

The extinguished pile was then transported to the Waste-to-Energy Plant in Nijmegen.

A few years ago Remondis Recycling took over the processing of waste in Son from Baetsen.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by : Sangeetha Dennis