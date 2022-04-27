Coffeeshop Indian Dylan must close for a year

The Municipality of Eindhoven closed the Indian Dylan coffee shop on Karel de Grotelaan for one year on Tuesday. The coffee shop had a much larger quantity of soft drugs than permitted.

According to the tolerance policy, coffee shops are only allowed to have half a kilo of trading stock. The quantity of soft drugs at Indian Dylan was more than 380 kilos – hundreds of times more than allowed, the police found out after an investigation.

The soft drugs were found elsewhere, namely in four premises and a car. There appeared to be a direct relationship between the soft drugs stock and the coffee shop.

One of the conditions under which the municipality tolerates coffee shops has thus been violated. This includes all drugs that are related to the coffee shop, even if they are not present at the same location.

At the end of 2021, the municipality also closed another coffee shop. On Roostenlaan, the coffeeshop High Times was closed for nine months because it had exceeded a trading volume of 46 kilos.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob