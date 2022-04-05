5 Waalre citizens decorated

Yearly, one day before King’s Day, the national Honours List is announced. Every city and village decourates one or more proposed citizens. Tuesday 26 April, acting Mayor Jan Boelhouwer presented five ribbons to people from Waalre who have done important work for the community.

Cor Vermissen (83) was active for decades as a board member of VV De Heikanters and as a referee for RKVV Bergeijk (both football clubs). Harrie de Greef (72) was youth leader and director at RKVV Waalre. He is currently chairman of KBO Waalre (elderly association). In this capacity he ensured that the Klooster (monastary) in Waalre remained open for associations.

The married couple Kees Kavelaars (79) and Nelleke Kavelaars-Flipsen (75) were decorated for their long-standing voluntary work for De Zonnebloem (charity organisation which supports physically disabled people) Aalst Waalre. In addition, the couple has been active with the institution since its establishment. The couple is involved in the transport and distribution of food.

Theo Prinssen receives a ribbon for his activities for the Willibrord parish. He has also been treasurer for Voedselbank (foodbank) Waalre.

