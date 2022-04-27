Thirteen people from Eindhoven receive medal in Muziekgebouw

It is Koningsdag (King’s Day) and so it is time again for the traditional list of honours. In the Muziekgebouw twelve chosen Eindhoven citizens received a Royal Decoration from Mayor John Jorritsma. One resident got his ribbon pinned at the Ministry of Defence in The Hague.

During the ceremony in the Muziekgebouw there was a moment of silence for all the receivers. There was plenty of appreciation for the new ribbon bearers. Seven people are now ‘Lid in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’ (member of the order of Oranje-Nassau), three are ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’ (knight of the order of Oranje-Nassau), two were awarded ‘Lid in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau met zwaarden’ (member of the order of Oranje-Nassau with swords) and one became ‘Ridder in de Orde van de Nederlandse Leeuw’ (knight of the order of the Dutch Lion).

The thirteen lucky ones

Eva González Pérez gained national fame when she brought the benefits affair to light. For years, she has been a great support to fellow countrymen and women who got stuck in the Dutch system through no fault of their own. She was appointed ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau”.

Since 2003, Andre van Gorp has been active as a volunteer for a vulnerable group of clients of SWZ Zonhove, an institution for people with severe multiple disabilities in Son en Breugel. He is now ‘Lid van de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’.

For years, Willem Heerings has played an important role in the commemoration of the liberation of Eindhoven and Nuenen. The fact that Nuenen still celebrates the liberation today is partly thanks to Heerings. He is now ‘Lid in de van Oranje-Nassau’.

Since 1990, Henri van Hout has been the dean of the St. Catharinagilde (guild) in Strijp. Where he is involved in many activities. He received the decoration ‘Lid in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’.

Dolf Hulshoff has been active as a volunteer since the end of the 1980s. He has dedicated himself to improving the quality of life for local residents and to connecting people in Vaartbroek, Heesterakker and Bokt by organising joint activities. He has been appointed ‘Lid van de Orde van Orange-Nassau’.

Ans Hulshoff is a very committed volunteer who has been active for decades. She has been a volunteer for numerous social organisations since the 1970s. She also received a medal.

Leo Joosse is an example of natural leadership. He has shown his added value in several places within the Commando Luchtstrijdkrachten (Royal Netherlands Air Force command). He was honoured as ‘Lid in de Orde van Orange-Nassau with swords’.

Tiny Korsten has been involved as a board member since the Stichting Bewonersorganisatie Burghplan in Stratum (foundation of the Burghplan residents’ organisation in Stratum) in 1992, most of the time as treasurer. She is also involved in organising all the activities in the neighbourhood. She is now ‘Lid van de Orde van Orange-Nassau’.

Frans Prinsen is a binding factor within Strijp. For years he has been a selfless volunteer for various organisations. He also received a ribbon of honour.

Dick Schoot is one of the figureheads of endoscopic gynaecological surgery in the Netherlands and has set up a working group for this. His achievements are far more extensive than can be expected from a general gynaecologist. He was the only one to be awarded ”Ridder in de Orde van de Nederlandse Leeuw.

Jopie Verdonk is a volunteer with his heart on the sleeve and in the right place. Since 2004 Verdonk has been involved in the South-East Brabant branch of Hoormij NVVS, the national patient organisation for people with a hearing impairment. She is now ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’.

Frans van Vugt became a member of the Nederlandse Vereniging voor Sociaal Psychiatrisch Verpleegkundigen (dutch association for social psychiatric nurses) in 1979. On a voluntary basis he was active in profiling and promoting the professional group. He was awarded ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’.

Eric Nettekoven received his award at the Ministry of Defence in The Hague. He is co-founder of the Stichting Veteranen Brabant-Zuidoost (foundation brabant-zuidoost). The foundation was set up in 2006 and he has been a board member ever since. He was decorated as ‘Lid in de Orde van of Oranje-Nassau with swords’.

