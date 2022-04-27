Royal honours list: Veldhoven citizens get unexpected visits at the door

Eight Veldhoven citizens were surprised with Royal honours on Tuesday morning. They received an unexpected visit from Mayor Marcel Delhez and the brass band, and were immediately pinned on a ribbon.

A total of nine Veldhoven citizens were appointed as ‘Lid in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’ (member in the order of Oranje-Nassau), the day before Koningsdag (King’s Day). One honour will be presented at a later date. They will be rewarded for their commitment to the local society.

Coach

Delhez and his wife visited eight residents at home. He travelled past residential addresses with a touring car together with the brass band. One award will be presented at a later date.

Lucky ones

Jos Bierens is one of the lucky ones. He was involved in setting up the Sint Maarten parish in the Heikant district. Gerry van Tuijl-Engelen also received a ribbon. She has fulfilled various functions for the parish. Ria Tholen-Appels was also put in the spotlight. She is a volunteer and board member of Stichting Vrienden van de Mariakapel (friends of the chapel of mary foundation) in Zandoerle.

Cees van Doren was rewarded for his work as a volunteer in Veldhoven and especially in the parish of Oerle. The same goes for Tiny Saris, who is active in football club RKVVO. In addition, Sjack van der Linden was praised, he was leader of the scouts at Scouting Sint Stanislaus Kostka. Sophia Eliëns-van Rhee was also honoured. She has been active for over 40 years in supporting and organising activities for Buurtvereniging De Molenbuurt Zeelst (molenbuurt Zeelst neighbourhood association). Finally, Wim Van den Oever is one of the people to receive a ribbon of honour. He is a socially involved Veldhoven citizen, among others with football club UNA.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

