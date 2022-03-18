Eindhoven opens four new reception locations for Ukrainian refugees

In the coming week, Eindhoven will open four new reception locations for refugees from Ukraine, the country currently suffering from a bloody war. The locations will be at Strausslaan, Claralaan, Kronehoefstraat and Luchthavenweg.

The Ekelhof on the Claralaan, a former building of the care institution Archipel, will accommodate 120 refugees. There are no numbers for the other three locations, including former business premises near Eindhoven Airport and a former Rabobank office.

However, the municipality says that with all the available reception places, they have met the demand of the Safety Region Brabant-Zuidoost. Earlier, the city council announced that Eindhoven needs to free up 750 places.

Furniture

Two of the four locations will open their doors on Friday. The Salvation Army is going to provide stuff, beds, and furniture. The GGD, Red Cross, Refugee Council, and Lumens will help support and guide the people.

Temporary accommodation

Previously, they had designated the Microlab at Strijp-S as an intake location: a place where refugees stay for a few nights and then move on to another location for the longer term. In addition to the Microlab, refugees can now get temporary shelter in Park Glorieux, the Gezellenhuis (Journeymen’s House), on Generaal Horrockstraat, and in the winter emergency shelter on the Kanaaldijk.

Solidarity

We have noticed that there is a great deal of solidarity towards the refugees in Eindhoven. This is not only evident from the support and cooperation that the municipality has received with the unprecedented rapid realization of reception locations, but also from all the citizens’ initiatives in the city,” the municipality states in a statement.

Residents and businesses in the vicinity of the designated locations will be informed.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.