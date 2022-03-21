Blazing fire in Eindhoven terraced house living room

The fire raged in the living room of a terraced house on Winterjanstraat in Eindhoven on Sunday morning.

When the fire service arrived, the house was full of black smoke and the windows were blackened by the soot. The residents were not at home, so the door had to be opened with a battering ram.

On entry, it turned out that a fire was burning in the living room. The firefighters on the scene were using a spray tank, a crane, and a fire engine . This drew so much attention that the police had to close off the street to the public.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. It is still unclear how the fire started. This is currently being investigated.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna