Parenting Cafe opening in Nuenen

To address the concerns of parents, the municipality of Nuenen is starting the parenting cafe. The first meeting is planned for Thursday 10 March. Registration is possible via the following GGD Brabant Zuidoost website.

The topic for the first meeting will be family communication. It will also be a moment for the parents to get to know each other. This will help them in exchanging problems and sharing ideas in future sessions.

Throughout the year, four activities will be planned. Each session will address a different target group. The first session could address toilet training for parents of young children. The subsequent session may be a theatre performance addressing the impacts of social media on adolescents.

The first session will be held between 19.30 and 21.00, on 10 March at ‘t Klooster in Nuenen.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha