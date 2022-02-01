D66 stands up for skaters in Eindhoven

D66 is not happy with the decision of the municipal executive to lay rough pavements around the Eindhoven Catharinakerk. This will make skating in this area impossible.

Previously, the executive board wanted to ban skating in front of the church and at the Piazza. However, the city council did not agree. Their opinion was that skaters would not cause any nuisance. Instead, it would bring young people together and let them exercise.

Therefore, D66 is incensed that the executive is now making plans to lay rough pavements in front of the Catharinakerk, ‘despite the clear decision of the council’. The rough pavements would also be undesirable for other target groups, such as the elderly or people with disabilities.

D66 wants to know why the board still wants to discourage skating and in doing so, ‘bypass the unanimous decision of the city council’. The faction also wants to know whether there has been discussion about the new pavements with the groups that may be affected by it, including the skate community, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar