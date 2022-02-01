Eindhoven city council plans to meet in person again

After two years, Eindhoven city council will begin meeting in person again. This was announced by the municipality on Tuesday.

It is the first time in two years that regular physical meetings will resume. These only concern the council meetings. Preparatory and opinion-forming meetings will still take place digitally. The municipality hopes that physical meetings will become the norm again in the near future. It was previously decided to hold physical meetings. However, only three were held in the autumn of 2021. A few physical meetings were also held in the autumn of 2020, but it was quickly decided that they had to continue online.

The first physical council meeting will take place on 15 February. The public is not yet welcome. As a distance of one and a half metres must be kept, the council needs the entire chamber and the citizens’ hall.

In addition to the regular council meetings, the farewell to the current council and the installation of the new council will also take place physically after the elections. For all meetings, a one and a half metres distance must be observed. Council members are also required to wear face masks and are requested by the mayor to do a self-test before making their way to the city hall.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar