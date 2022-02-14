GroenLinks and D66 want extra money for sexual health care

Due to the corona crisis, the Sexual Health team of the GGD was deployed from March 2020 to mid-2021 to combat corona. Due to the efforts of the team to combat corona, 4,000 fewer patients were seen, GroenLinks and D66 write.

As a result, the demand for STD tests is now beyond the capacity of the GGD. In addition, more STDs are currently being detected. When the GGD urgently requested more financial resources from the Ministry of Health in 2020, their request was turned down.

To safeguard the sexual health of the residents of Eindhoven, GroenLinks and D66 want extra money to go to the GGD BZO, so that the backlog in sexual health care can be cleared.

source: studio040

translated by: Vesna