Valentine’s Day: Downtown brightened up with love texts

It’s Valentine’s Day again: the day on which we give our beloved a little extra attention. The Center of the Arts (CKE) decided to brighten up the Eindhoven city center with beautiful texts.

The texts were already applied on the street with a spray can on Sunday evening, to surprise shoppers on Monday.

The paint used had only one major drawback: it was not waterproof. After a morning shower, many texts were no longer legible for passers-by. Don’t worry: the CKE intends to make more amateur art visible in public spaces.

source: studio040

translated by : Vesna