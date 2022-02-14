VV ACHT celebrates 75th anniversary

By
Vesna
-

The Eindhoven football club VV Acht is 75 years old this year. To celebrate this, a special anniversary weekend is planned.

The members of the amateur club can expect a party on 2 and 3 July. Various activities are organized for the youth on the Saturday. In the evening it is time for the seniors and volunteers to celebrate. A reception is planned for Sunday 3 July, followed by various activities. The precise details of the programme are not yet known.

source: studio040

translated by: Vesna





Your advertisement here.
 


        



        

    
 

	
LATEST NEWS

    
	

        	

		
LEAVE A REPLY 

				

					
					
Please enter your comment!

				

		        

			            
			            
Please enter your name here