Deal finalised: Sint-Joris College and De Helder are getting a joint new building

The Sint Joris College in Eindhoven and De Helder, a secondary school for children with autism, can start building. The two educational institutions will continue under one roof. The deal has been finalised.

The new building will partly be situated behind the present school building of the Sint-Joris College. They two schools will remain separate, each with their own entrance, but the schools will be in one location. The Municipality of Eindhoven has earmarked 27 million euros for the new building.

Too small

The current Sint-Joris College building on Roostenlaan is too small. The school has been using temporary additions for a long time. Moreover, the complex is seriously outdated and no longer meets current requirements. Eikenburg Estate houses the De Helder school. This school also found itself having to manage in an outdated building with limited functionality. If everything goes according to plan, construction will start next year and the new complex will be ready in 2026.

De Helder is a school for children with autism, AD(H)D and/or similar support needs. The school offers havo and vwo and has 190 pupils. The Sint-Joris College is a school for mavo, havo and vwo and has 1530 pupils. The college pays special attention to top-class sports, art, culture and science.

Source: Studio040

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan