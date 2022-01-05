Possible data leak of patient information at MMC

An anonymous reporter allegedly has the confidential data of a small group of patients of the Maxima Medical Centre in his hands. That is what the hospital has announced.

According to the anonymous reporter, he or she has found an overview containing information about a number of patients who were lying in the hospital during a certain shift. How exactly the document came into the hands of the reporter is unknown. The hospital also does not know who made the report.

As a result of the anonymous report, the MMC started an investigation into the data leak. The patients involved have also been informed and the leak has been reported to the Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (Dutch Data Protection Authority) and the Inspectie Gezondheidszorg en Jeugd (Health Care Inspectorate).

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob